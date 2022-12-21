Bowling Green Gets College Virus Refund Class Decertified

By Eric Heisig (December 21, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- An Ohio appeals court has decertified a class of Bowling Green State University students who want some of their tuition for the spring semester paid back because they were forced to take online classes due to COVID-19, saying the judge should have conducted a more rigorous analysis before certifying it....

