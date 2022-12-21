Enviro Groups Sue To Stop Alaska Inlet Drilling Lease Sale

By Mike Curley (December 21, 2022, 5:44 PM EST) -- Environmental groups sued the U.S. Department of the Interior on Wednesday, aiming to block a lease sale in Cook Inlet, Alaska, saying the DOI violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to consider how the sale and resulting oil drilling would affect the environment and endangered species in the area....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS