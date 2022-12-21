Swedish Match Looks To Toss Rival's Renewed Antitrust Case

By Matthew Perlman (December 21, 2022, 8:30 PM EST) -- Tobacco company Swedish Match has urged a California federal court to toss an updated case from Dryft Sciences accusing it of monopolizing the market for nicotine pouch products, arguing that its patent and other litigation surrounding the products was clearly not a sham....

