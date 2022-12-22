DC Circ. Urged To Overturn Endo-Impax Opioid Deal Win

By Kelly Lienhard (December 22, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged the D.C. Circuit to overturn a lower court's decision that allowed two pharmaceutical companies to continue an alleged pay-for-delay agreement, arguing that the companies are still subject to antitrust scrutiny even if the agreement was an exclusive patent license....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS