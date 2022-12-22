Cleary, TCF Law Steer $200M Rainwater Tech Co. SPAC Merger

By Elaine Briseño (December 22, 2022, 3:50 PM EST) -- Rainwater Tech, led by TCF Law, will go public by merging with blank-check company dMY VI, guided by Cleary Gottlieb, in a transaction that will result in a post-deal value for the rainfall generation technology business of $200 million, according to a Thursday announcement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS