DC Circ. OKs Energy Co.'s $42M Award Against Moldova

By Katie Buehler (December 22, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel has upheld a lower court's ruling ordering the Republic of Moldova to pay a $42.6 million arbitration award to a Ukrainian energy company, finding the lower court correctly refused to halt enforcement of the award despite ongoing parallel litigation in Europe....

