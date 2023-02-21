Fla. Ex-Rep. Says Assets To Pay Atty Improperly Frozen

By Carolina Bolado (February 21, 2023, 4:04 PM EST) -- Attorneys for former U.S. Rep. David Rivera and his co-defendant in a criminal case over their dealings with the Venezuelan government told a Florida federal magistrate judge on Tuesday that the government has improperly frozen their assets, making it impossible for them to access funds to hire counsel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS