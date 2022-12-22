Class Attorneys Win $10.7M Fee In $50M Kyocera Settlement

By Jeff Montgomery (December 22, 2022, 5:40 PM EST) -- An AVX Corp. stockholder suit accusing the company's directors and controlling investor, Kyocera Corp., of short-changing public shareholders in a $1 billion minority squeeze-out in early 2020 netted class attorneys a $10.5 million fee and expense share of a $49.9 million settlement on Thursday....

