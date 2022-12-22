Steel Co. Sues Construction Firms Over $300M Mill Expansion

By Daniel Ducassi (December 22, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- A subsidiary of steel company Evraz PLC has sued a construction company it hired for a $302 million expansion of a Colorado steel mill, alleging that the construction company caused more than $130 million in damages by performing shoddy, incomplete work, endangering workers and creating delays....

