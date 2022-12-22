French Medical Co. Wants €4.2M Award Over Failed Expansion

By Caleb Symons (December 22, 2022, 7:10 PM EST) -- A French company that designs supplies to treat severe spinal disorders asked a Delaware federal court on Thursday to enforce the €4.2 million arbitral award it won earlier this year over failed plans to expand into Colombia, where the company had agreed to buy a stake in medical clinics....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS