Ex-Fla. Mayor Gillum Can't Dodge Campaign Fraud Charges

By Gina Kim (December 22, 2022, 8:39 PM EST) -- A Florida judge on Thursday refused to let former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum out of a sprawling corruption case accusing him of misusing campaign contributions and lying to the FBI, ruling the indictment sufficiently alleges he spent the money for personal use, and rejecting theories that his prosecution is politically motivated....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS