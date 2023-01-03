Solicitors Watchdog Fines Law Firm Over Historic Breaches

By Joel Poultney (January 3, 2023, 6:03 PM GMT) -- The Solicitors Regulation Authority said it has fined Slater and Gordon UK Ltd. £81,588 ($97,395) for a number of regulatory breaches, including what it said were the firm's ineffective controls for managing risks to client money and supervising client matters....

