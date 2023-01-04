Targa Buys Blackstone's Interest In Pipeline For $1.05B

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 3, 2023, 12:21 PM EST) -- Vinson & Elkins-guided natural gas company Targa announced on Tuesday that it will buy Blackstone Energy Partners' 25% interest in Targa's Grand Prix Natural Gas Liquids Pipeline for $1.05 billion in cash, allowing Targa to own 100% of Grand Prix when the transaction closes....

