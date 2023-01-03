Blue Cross Gets Michigan Claims Dropped In Monopoly Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (January 3, 2023, 4:54 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has pared claims from a group of anesthesiologists accusing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan of scheming with local hospitals to control the state's anesthesiology market, saying the group's state allegations are an outgrowth of an already dismissed federal claim....

