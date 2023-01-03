Swedish Match Rival Defends Claims In Antitrust Suit

By Mike Curley (January 3, 2023, 3:55 PM EST) -- Dryft Sciences LLC is urging a California federal court not to toss its claims that rival Swedish Match North America LLC pushed it out of the nicotine pouch market with a series of frivolous lawsuits, saying Swedish Match's motion to dismiss ignores large portions of the amended complaint and mischaracterizes the purposes and results of prior legal actions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS