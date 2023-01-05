Abbott Wins $26M Against Retailer In Test Strips TM Row

By Andrew Karpan (January 4, 2023, 4:42 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has ordered a gray-market diabetes test strip seller to cough up almost $26.5 million to Abbott Laboratories over allegations of breaking trademark laws by selling test strips made for the European marketplace in the U.S. — not quite the nearly $40 million that Abbott's lawyers asked for....

