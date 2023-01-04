New And Expanded Tax Credits Take Effect In Georgia

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 3, 2023, 5:04 PM EST) -- A slew of new and expanded Georgia tax credits enacted in 2022 are officially in place with the start of the new tax year, including a measure that credits Peach State taxpayers for contributing to certain nonprofit organizations and another for scholarship contributions for disabled veterans....

