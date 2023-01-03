Insurer Says Bistro Isn't Owed Defense For Patron Shooting

By Elizabeth Daley (January 3, 2023, 7:59 PM EST) -- An insurance company asked a Michigan federal court on Tuesday to find that it doesn't have to cover an underlying suit against a restaurant accused of contributing to the 2019 shooting death of a potential patron by failing to provide appropriate security....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS