Hobby Lobby, Vornado Entities Owe DC Tax On $250M Sale

By Maria Koklanaris (January 3, 2023, 7:43 PM EST) -- Subsidiaries of Hobby Lobby and Vornado Realty involved in a $250 million real estate transaction in Washington, D.C., must pay tax on the full amount of the transaction, rather than just on the value of the land, the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled, reversing a trial court opinion....

