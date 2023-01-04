4th Circ. Backs Removal Order Over Identity Theft Conviction

By Hayley Fowler (January 3, 2023, 4:22 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit won't stop removal proceedings against a Mexican citizen accused of using a "made-up" Social Security number to refinance his house, ruling Tuesday that his resulting identity theft conviction was enough to have him deported....

