CNA Unit Gets Staffing Co.'s Settlement Coverage Suit Tossed

By Hope Patti (January 3, 2023, 6:02 PM EST) -- A medical staffing company cannot move forward with its coverage suit against a CNA unit, a Pennsylvania federal court ruled, finding that the company breached the policy when it failed to obtain the insurer's approval before paying to settle employee misconduct allegations....

