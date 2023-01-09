ECJ Fiat Ruling Sets Clear Boundaries For EU State Aid Law

By Andreas Reindl and Pietro Stella (January 9, 2023, 4:50 PM GMT) -- The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice recently delivered a landmark judgment[1] limiting the reach of EU state aid law as a tool to prevent EU member states from offering multinational corporations tax arrangements that reduce their global tax liabilities....

