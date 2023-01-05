3 Takeaways From NCAA's Report On Student-Athlete Support

By David Steele (January 5, 2023, 9:41 PM EST) -- The NCAA Division I Board of Directors' Transformation Committee made headlines this week with a proposal to increase the size of championship tournaments such as March Madness, but experts say it fell short of producing the "sweeping series of recommendations for modernization" that were promised — most notably in its evasion of rulemaking responsibility for name, image and likeness rights and compensation....

