CSX's Damages Claims Against Norfolk Southern Derailed

By Bryan Koenig (January 3, 2023, 7:20 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge on Tuesday dramatically altered CSX Transportation Inc.'s lawsuit accusing Norfolk Southern Railway Co. of abusing its majority control over a jointly owned small railroad to anti-competitively block CSX access, decoupling antitrust damages claims and converting an upcoming jury trial to a bench proceeding on injunctive relief....

