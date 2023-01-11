Key Employer Questions On Ill. Workers' Rights Amendment

By Jason Kim, Kristin Michaels and Kaytee Okon (January 11, 2023, 4:54 PM EST) -- On Dec. 5, the Illinois State Board of Elections certified Illinois' midterm general election. On the ballot was Constitutional Amendment 1, otherwise known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, which guarantees workers a broad right to collective bargaining and prohibits legislators from passing a right-to-work law in Illinois. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS