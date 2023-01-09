Wash. B&O Tax Proposal Is A Step In The Right Direction

By Nikki Dobay (January 9, 2023, 2:39 PM EST) -- On Nov. 14, 2022, the Washington Tax Structure Work Group held a meeting at which it released a proposal that would swap out Washington's business and occupation tax with "a margin tax modeled after Texas's franchise tax" at a rate of 2.88%. And, on Dec. 13, the TSWG met again and voted to continue moving this proposal along, but upped the rate to 2.94%....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS