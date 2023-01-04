Ex-Ohio House Speaker Can't Nix RICO Charge Ahead Of Trial

By Craig Clough (January 4, 2023, 6:08 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge ruled Tuesday that former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder must face a Jan. 20 criminal trial on claims he orchestrated a $60 million bribery scheme, finding the indictment sufficiently pleads a racketeering conspiracy charge and the ex-legislator's motion to dismiss makes some arguments only suitable for trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS