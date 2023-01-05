A New Year Refresher On Legal Issues In NFT Art Sales

By Hannah Ji-Otto (January 5, 2023, 4:32 PM EST) -- Non-fungible token sales have made front-page news in the last couple of years, with some bringing in millions of dollars. As of May 1, collectors had sent over $37 billion to NFT marketplaces in 2022[1] — and the space is expected to continue growing this year. ...

