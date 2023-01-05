UAE Law Firm Sues UK Fintech For $1.8M Over Forex Transfer

By Christopher Crosby (January 5, 2023, 7:23 PM GMT) -- A Dubai law firm has sued a foreign exchange business in London for more than $1.8 million after the fintech company allegedly backed out of a transaction transferring funds from Hong Kong, causing the law firm to lose a private client. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS