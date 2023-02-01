MicroStrategy Exec Says DC Tax Case Stretches The Law

By Katie Buehler (February 1, 2023, 6:01 PM EST) -- The D.C. Attorney General's Office is attempting to harness "unheard of authority" never granted under the district's expanded False Claims Act by pursuing accusations that billionaire businessman Michael Saylor evaded $25 million in local income taxes by claiming to live elsewhere, Saylor's attorneys told a D.C. Superior Court judge Wednesday....

