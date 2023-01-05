Justices Urged To Pause Baltimore Climate Suit Remand Fight

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 4, 2023, 4:20 PM EST) -- Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil and other energy companies told the U.S. Supreme Court that it should review the Fourth Circuit's state court remand of Baltimore's climate changes or put the case on hold while it considers whether to review a similar Tenth Circuit ruling, saying either case's petition must be granted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS