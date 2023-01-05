Meta's Ad Delivery System Draws €390M EU Privacy Fine

By Allison Grande (January 4, 2023, 4:34 PM GMT) -- Europe's data protection authorities have hit Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd. with a €390 million ($414 million) fine for unlawfully relying on contractual agreements with Facebook and Instagram users to collect their personal information in order to serve them with targeted advertising, a determination that the company has vowed to appeal. ...

