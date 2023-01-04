Vietnam Catfish Duties Backed By Data, Feds Say

By Jennifer Doherty (January 4, 2023, 7:14 PM EST) -- Attorneys for the government again defended the U.S. Department of Commerce's use of data from Indian producers to calculate the value of frozen fish fillets from Vietnam against pressure from the domestic industry, citing the two countries' similar levels of economic development....

