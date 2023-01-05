Feds Say Ex-Girardi Keese CFO Hid Stolen Money Overseas

By Brandon Lowrey (January 4, 2023, 4:44 PM EST) -- Girardi Keese's former chief financial officer sold his U.S. properties and used shell companies to wire $2.9 million in stolen funds to accounts in the Bahamas and Hungary before his arrest — signs he might flee the country if allowed to post bond, prosecutors said in a Los Angeles federal court filing late Tuesday....

