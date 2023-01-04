FTX Closing In On Ch. 11 Deal With Bahamian Liquidators

By Vince Sullivan (January 4, 2023, 7:25 PM EST) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. said Wednesday that it was close to reaching an information-sharing agreement with joint liquidators appointed in the Bahamas, and asked a Delaware bankruptcy court for an additional week to continue discussions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS