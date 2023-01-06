Littler Picks Up Shareholder In San Diego

By Patrick Hoff (January 6, 2023, 4:03 PM EST) -- Employment and labor firm Littler Mendelson PC has added to its San Diego office a new shareholder with more than a decade of experience representing employers in discrimination, wage and hour, wrongful termination and Private Attorneys General Act suits....

