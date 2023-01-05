Bed Bath & Beyond Says Bankruptcy Is On The Table

By Rick Archer (January 5, 2023, 1:05 PM EST) -- Troubled retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said Thursday that bankruptcy is a possibility after posting a $385.8 million loss for the third quarter of 2022, saying it had seen sales fall due to an inability to get products on the shelf....

