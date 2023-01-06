Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Trims 3 Fracking Patents Challenged By Halliburton

By Jasmin Jackson (January 6, 2023, 2:44 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has partially wiped out a trio of fracking patents challenged by oil field service giant Halliburton, invalidating claims in one patent as obvious and refusing to substitute canceled claims in two other patents with overly broad proposals....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!