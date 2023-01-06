PTAB Trims 3 Fracking Patents Challenged By Halliburton

By Jasmin Jackson (January 6, 2023, 2:44 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has partially wiped out a trio of fracking patents challenged by oil field service giant Halliburton, invalidating claims in one patent as obvious and refusing to substitute canceled claims in two other patents with overly broad proposals....

