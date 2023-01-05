FedEx Fights Certification In Ohio Driver OT Suit

By Eric Heisig (January 5, 2023, 5:30 PM EST) -- A FedEx Corp. subsidiary urged an Ohio federal judge to resist conditionally certifying a proposed class of drivers who claim that they were misclassified as independent contractors and subsequently denied overtime pay, arguing Thursday that the company's agreement with service providers required lawfulness but did not guarantee a method of compensation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS