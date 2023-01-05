Vidal To Look Into PTAB's Netlist Patent Review

By Adam Lidgett (January 5, 2023, 7:31 PM EST) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal said on Thursday that she is going to look into the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to review a Netlist memory module decoder patent that was challenged by Samsung....

