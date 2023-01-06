EPA, Univar Reach $800K Settlement For Alleged Violations

By Tom Lotshaw (January 6, 2023, 10:09 AM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached an $800,000 settlement with Univar Solutions USA to resolve several dozen alleged violations of industrial accident prevention requirements at five of the company's chemical distribution facilities in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Colorado, the agency said Thursday....

