Ex-Trooper's Atty Urges 11th Circ. To Reopen Race Bias Case

By Kelcey Caulder (January 5, 2023, 6:57 PM EST) -- The attorney for a Black former Georgia state trooper urged the Eleventh Circuit to overturn a district court ruling that ended his race bias case against the Georgia Department of Public Safety, saying during a hearing Thursday that he was discriminated against during an investigation into allegations that he reported for duty with alcohol in his system in 2017....

