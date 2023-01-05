Ex-Trooper's Atty Urges 11th Circ. To Reopen Race Bias Case

By Kelcey Caulder (January 5, 2023, 6:57 PM EST) -- The attorney for a Black former Georgia state trooper urged the Eleventh Circuit to overturn a district court ruling that ended his race bias case against the Georgia Department of Public Safety, saying during a hearing Thursday that he was discriminated against during an investigation into allegations that he reported for duty with alcohol in his system in 2017....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS