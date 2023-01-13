ECJ Beneficial Owners Ruling Leaves Uncertainty In Its Wake

By Michael Marschall and Verena Krikler (January 13, 2023, 5:59 PM GMT) -- The Luxembourg District Court was recently occupied with two legal actions, cases WM and Sovim SA,[1] where the plaintiffs sought a restriction of access to the register data of the Luxembourg register of beneficial owners according to the respective Luxembourgish national law....

