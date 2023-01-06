Twitter Taps Perkins Coie To Replace Jenner Despite Musk Dig

By Hailey Konnath (January 5, 2023, 11:13 PM EST) -- Twitter revealed Wednesday that it's retained Perkins Coie LLP to represent it in California federal court, one month after CEO Elon Musk slammed the firm in a tweet that claimed "Twitter isn't using Perkins Coie" and one week after Jenner & Block LLP asked to withdraw from representing Musk's company....

