Suit Blames Trump 'Campaign Of Lies' For Police Officer Death

By Lauren Berg (January 5, 2023, 11:37 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump's "campaign of lies and incendiary rhetoric" aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 election led to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in D.C. federal court....

