Cannabis Bill Roundup: New Year Sees Big Legalization Push

By Sam Reisman (January 6, 2023, 7:50 PM EST) -- The first week of 2023 saw state lawmakers in Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, Minnesota and Texas pitch bills to legalize cannabis, while a champion of New York's marijuana legalization law filed a new proposal to crack down on unlicensed sellers. Here are some of the major moves in cannabis policy....

