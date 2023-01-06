Pending Deal, Oral Debate Paused In Trans Prof's Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (January 6, 2023, 4:44 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge postponed oral arguments in a transgender professor's class action alleging the state's employee health care plan illegally denies coverage for gender confirmation surgery, signaling that a resolution may be on the horizon after a change in the state's political leadership....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS