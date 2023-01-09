3 Firms Lead French Pharma Biz's $952M Biotech Co. Deal

By Dawood Fakhir (January 9, 2023, 3:37 PM GMT) -- French pharmaceutical company Ipsen on Monday said it has agreed to acquire biotechnology company Albireo Pharma for approximately $952 million in a deal guided by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, and Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS