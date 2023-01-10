Apple Tracks Users Who Opt Out, Pa. Wiretap Suit Alleges

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 9, 2023, 8:32 PM EST) -- Apple has been hit with a proposed privacy class action in Pennsylvania federal court accusing the tech giant of unlawfully collecting data from its iPhone users, even if they indicate on their mobile device they don't want to be tracked....

