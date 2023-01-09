Ag. Co. Wants One Trial, Not Three, In Hemp Fire Dispute

By Jonathan Capriel (January 9, 2023, 6:55 PM EST) -- The maker of an industrial hemp dryer is pushing back against the proposition of holding three separate trials to determine liability over a fire that destroyed nearly 84,000 pounds of cannabis, telling an Illinois federal court that one trial with all three parties should be enough....

